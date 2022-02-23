Erdogan tells Putin Turkey does not recognise steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity

President Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Turkey did not recognise steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity, his office said, after Russia recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Putin's decision prompted a wave of sanctions from Western powers on Russia. NATO member Turkey, which is a neighbor of Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, opposes sanctions in principle, but has called the Russian move unacceptable, while offering to mediate. In a call, Erdogan told Putin that military conflict in the region would not benefit anyone and repeated his offer to help solve the crisis, his office said in a statement, adding Erdogan said he valued Putin's close cooperation on regional issues and wanted to continue this.

"President Erdogan, who renewed his call for the matter to be resolved through dialogue, stated that it was important to bring diplomacy to the forefront, and that (Turkey) continued its constructive stance in NATO as well." Putin expressed disappointment to Erdogan at what he said were attempts by Washington and NATO to ignore Russia's security demands, Interfax cited the Kremlin as saying.

Earlier, Erdogan was cited by media as saying Turkey cannot abandon its ties with Russia or Ukraine, and criticised Western diplomatic efforts with Moscow as achieving little. "It is not possible for us to abandon either (country)," he was cited as saying by Turkish broadcasters, and called on both Ukraine and Russia to resume negotiations, while urging NATO to "determine its stance" and "do whatever it will" after a summit on Wednesday.

"Our aim is that we take such a step that, God willing, we sort this out without abandoning either one." Separately, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar told Reuters that Kyiv viewed the presence of Russian warships in the Black Sea coasts near Ukraine as a threat, and that Ukraine will ask Ankara to consider shutting its two straits to Russian ships if Moscow invades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)