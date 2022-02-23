Civil police officer sacked for passing info about RSS workers to SDPI

A civil police officer (CPO) of the Kerala police has been dismissed from service for allegedly leaking confidential information about RSS workers from the police database to members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

''We have issued a show-cause notice to the CPO. His explanation was not satisfactory and he was dismissed,'' a deputy superintendent of police said.

Police came to know of his links with SDPI after some of its workers were arrested in connection with an assault on a bus conductor here.

The examination of the phones of the arrested SDPI workers revealed that one of them had the CPO's number and he was in touch with the officer. This was communicated to the higher-ups and that led to the dismissal.

