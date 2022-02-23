Left Menu

Civil police officer sacked for passing info about RSS workers to SDPI

A civil police officer CPO of the Kerala police has been dismissed from service for allegedly leaking confidential information about RSS workers from the police database to members of the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI.We have issued a show-cause notice to the CPO.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:43 IST
Civil police officer sacked for passing info about RSS workers to SDPI
  • Country:
  • India

A civil police officer (CPO) of the Kerala police has been dismissed from service for allegedly leaking confidential information about RSS workers from the police database to members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

''We have issued a show-cause notice to the CPO. His explanation was not satisfactory and he was dismissed,'' a deputy superintendent of police said.

Police came to know of his links with SDPI after some of its workers were arrested in connection with an assault on a bus conductor here.

The examination of the phones of the arrested SDPI workers revealed that one of them had the CPO's number and he was in touch with the officer. This was communicated to the higher-ups and that led to the dismissal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022