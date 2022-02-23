Left Menu

Army procures 'mini remotely piloted aircraft systems for surveillance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:45 IST
The Indian Army on Wednesday said it has acquired 'mini remotely piloted' aircraft systems which will further enhance its surveillance capabilities in high-altitude areas.

The Army has been significantly focusing on cranking up its surveillance mechanism along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as part of a broad strategy to beef up overall military preparedness.

''As part of ongoing modernisation & induction of niche & emerging technologies at tactical level, #IndianArmy has acquired ''Mini Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems''. These #RPAs will further enhance the surveillance capabilities in High Altitude Areas,'' the Army tweeted.

The Army has initiated a number of measures to bolster its surveillance mechanism along the LAC following the eastern Ladakh standoff.

