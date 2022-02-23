Army procures 'mini remotely piloted aircraft systems for surveillance
The Indian Army on Wednesday said it has acquired 'mini remotely piloted' aircraft systems which will further enhance its surveillance capabilities in high-altitude areas.
The Army has been significantly focusing on cranking up its surveillance mechanism along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as part of a broad strategy to beef up overall military preparedness.
''As part of ongoing modernisation & induction of niche & emerging technologies at tactical level, #IndianArmy has acquired ''Mini Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems''. These #RPAs will further enhance the surveillance capabilities in High Altitude Areas,'' the Army tweeted.
The Army has initiated a number of measures to bolster its surveillance mechanism along the LAC following the eastern Ladakh standoff.
