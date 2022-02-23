Left Menu

Mumbai: Sent to ED custody, Nawab Malik to spent night at central agency's office

After a court here remanded Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in the ED custody following his arrest in a money laundering probe on Wednesday, he was brought to the central agencys office in south Mumbai, where he will have to spend the night, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:50 IST
After a court here remanded Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in the ED custody following his arrest in a money laundering probe on Wednesday, he was brought to the central agency's office in south Mumbai, where he will have to spend the night, an official said. A special court remanded the state Minority Affairs Minister to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 3 in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Malik was arrested earlier in the day after being questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area since around 8 am.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was produced before special Judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody for further probe into the matter.

''After the court hearing, Malik was brought to the ED office in Ballard Estate around 9 pm. The minister will have to spent this night at the ED office,'' the official said. The senior NCP leader was brought to the central agency's office amid tight security of the CRPF personnel, he said.

While getting down from the vehicle at night, Malik once again waved at media persons, just like he had done in the afternoon after stepping out of the ED office after his questioning.

