Uttarakhand's former head of forest force challenges transfer in court

Uttarakhand's former Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari has challenged his transfer from the post, alleging he was shifted due to political reasons.

Bhartari was removed from the post in November 2021 and made Chairman of the state Biodiversity Board.

The High Court has fixed February 25 for hearing his petition challenging the transfer order.

Four representations were made to the government on behalf of the petitioner but the government did not respond to them, the petition said. The petitioner said he was the senior-most Indian Forest Service officer in the state. He ascribed his transfer to political reasons and said it violated his constitutional rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)