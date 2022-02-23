Two arrested for vandalism at Sikkim Secretariat

Two people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the vandalism at Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok, police said.

Abel Rai and Joshep Rai, residents of Moonsong in West Bengal's Kalimpong district, were arrested from Singtam in East Sikkim, they said.

The duo was caught on CCTV while vandalising the secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister, the ministers and the heads of all the government departments, police said.

Around 11.30 pm on February 15, the accused tried to break open two ATM machines at the secretariat, besides breaking into at least 22 rooms and searching shelves at the offices of the Health Department and Home Department, they said.

The police had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for information on the accused persons.

Further investigations are underway, police said.

