Left Menu

Two arrested for vandalism at Sikkim Secretariat

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:59 IST
Two arrested for vandalism at Sikkim Secretariat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the vandalism at Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok, police said.

Abel Rai and Joshep Rai, residents of Moonsong in West Bengal's Kalimpong district, were arrested from Singtam in East Sikkim, they said.

The duo was caught on CCTV while vandalising the secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister, the ministers and the heads of all the government departments, police said.

Around 11.30 pm on February 15, the accused tried to break open two ATM machines at the secretariat, besides breaking into at least 22 rooms and searching shelves at the offices of the Health Department and Home Department, they said.

The police had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for information on the accused persons.

Further investigations are underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022