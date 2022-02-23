Left Menu

Some superheroes are called dad, says Nawab Malik's daughter after his arrest

After the brief meeting with her father, Nilofer said in a tweet, Some superheroes dont wear capes.They are called Dad. with hashtags NawabMalikMyHero NawabMalik WeStandWithNawabMalik.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:12 IST
Some superheroes are called dad, says Nawab Malik's daughter after his arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Some superheroes don't wear capes, they are called dad, said Nilofer Malik, daughter of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday. The ED arrested Malik after questioning him for about five hours at its office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. The 62-year-old NCP leader was later produced before special Judge R N Rokade, who remanded him to ED custody till March 3 for further probe into the matter.

When the minister was brought to the court, Nilofer, who was waiting on the premises, got an opportunity to meet her father, although briefly. When the ED's vehicle carrying Malik entered the court premises and stopped, Nilofer could not stop her tears. She went close to the SUV, held her father's hand and hugged him after opening the vehicle's door. She then kissed her father's hand and raised her clenched fist to show her support. A video of the emotional moment between the father-daughter duo was later circulated on social media.

Along with Nilofer, Malik's another daughter was also present inside the court during the hearing. After the brief meeting with her father, Nilofer said in a tweet, ''Some superheroes don't wear capes.They are called Dad.'' with hashtags #NawabMalikMyHero #NawabMalik #WeStandWithNawabMalik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022