Labourer rapes, murders woman rag-picker

Interrogation of the man revealed that he had taken her to the outpost under the pretext of talking to her, raped and fatally banged her head against the floor. It was also revealed that she was in a relationship with another man too, said the police.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:16 IST
A 28-year-old labourer was on Wednesday arrested here for allegedly raping and killing a woman rag-picker with whom he was in a relationship, police said.

The body was found in an unused police outpost near here on February 21, the police said.

After verifying the CCTV footage in the area, the police said the labourer had accompanied the woman (35) on that date. Interrogation of the man revealed that he had taken her to the outpost under the pretext of talking to her, raped and fatally banged her head against the floor. It was also revealed that she was in a relationship with another man too, said the police.

