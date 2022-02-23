Four terror associates of Lashkar nabbed from Baramulla, Shopian districts

Security forces arrested four terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Police along with security forces have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) in Baramulla. Incriminating materials including ammunition have been recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Giving details, the spokesman said police received specific information through reliable sources that unknown terrorist group from Khachadari Zehanpora are using illegal arms and ammunition against police and other security forces in the main area of Baramulla to disturb the peace and law & order.

Acting on the information, security forces established several nakas including on Zehanpora-Khadniyar link road, he said.

During checking, a Scooty which was coming from Zehanpora with pillion ride was noticed moving in suspicious circumstances, the spokesman said.

On noticing the naka party they tried to flee from spot, however, the alert party apprehended both the persons tactfully. During their personal search, incriminating materials including 40 live rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession, he said. He identified them as Imtiyaz Ahmad and Muneer Ahmad -- both residents of Khachadari Zehanpora.

During the preliminary investigation, the arrested duo confessed working for proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and involved in transportation of illegal arms and ammunition used to carry out attacks on Police/ security forces, the spokesman said. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he added.

Meanwhile, Police also arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Shopian.

During the course of investigation of a case, police officers learnt about the involvement of two terrorist associates identified as Aqib Mushtaq Lone and Amir Amin Sofi -- both residents of Shadcheck linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, the spokesman said. Both the accused were arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody, he said.

On their disclosure incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 Magazine & 24 live rounds of AK-47 were recovered, the spokesman said. Further investigation into the matter is in progress, he added.

