Swiss to ensure country is not used to get around EU sanctions on Russia
Switzerland wants to make sure the country is not used to get around sanctions the European Union imposed on Russia following its incursion into Ukraine, the government said on Wednesday.
"The Federal Council (cabinet) wishes to ensure that Switzerland will not be used as a platform to circumnavigate sanctions imposed by the EU," it said in a statement.
"It will therefore examine the sanctions and then come to a decision," it said, adding it was in constant contact with several countries to exchange intelligence on the situation.
