Left Menu

Swiss to ensure country is not used to get around EU sanctions on Russia

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:26 IST
Swiss to ensure country is not used to get around EU sanctions on Russia
  • Country:
  • United States

Switzerland wants to make sure the country is not used to get around sanctions the European Union imposed on Russia following its incursion into Ukraine, the government said on Wednesday.

"The Federal Council (cabinet) wishes to ensure that Switzerland will not be used as a platform to circumnavigate sanctions imposed by the EU," it said in a statement.

"It will therefore examine the sanctions and then come to a decision," it said, adding it was in constant contact with several countries to exchange intelligence on the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022