Left Menu

Israel urges diplomatic solution in Ukraine, avoids mention of Russia

Israel called on Wednesday for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis and said it was concerned about the country's large Jewish community but avoided any mention of Russia, a major player in the conflict in Syria.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:34 IST
Israel urges diplomatic solution in Ukraine, avoids mention of Russia
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel called on Wednesday for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis and said it was concerned about the country's large Jewish community but avoided any mention of Russia, a major player in the conflict in Syria. "Israel shares international concern over the steps in eastern Ukraine and the severe escalation in the situation (and) hopes that a diplomatic solution will be found," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said it supported "the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine" but offered no comment on Russia's actions in ordering troops into two breakaway regions in the east of the country. The carefully worded statement reflected the balance Israel has long maintained over Russia, with which it maintains a coordination mechanism to avoid unintentional clashes in Syria, where Russian forces have been present since 2015.

Israel has said it will offer shelter to members of Ukraine's Jewish community who flee the country as the threat of fighting has grown but it has avoided any direct criticism of Russia, which has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the border. The position stands in contrast to the sanctions Israel's main ally the United States has announced against Moscow but an Israeli official said the position had been coordinated with Washington.

Simona Halperin, head of the Eurasia desk at Israel's Foreign Ministry, told Army Radio that Israel was talking to all sides and said "there is full understanding between us and the United States." "What is important here is that Israel has no side in this conflict," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022