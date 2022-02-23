Left Menu

Gujarat: 17 girls rescued after fire in Surat commercial complex; no report of injury

At least 17 teenage girls were rescued using a hydraulic platform after thick smoke caused by a fire engulfed a three-storey commercial complex in Surat city of Gujarat on Wednesday evening, an official said.The fire started in the basement of the structure, where plastic articles were stored, but the smoke reached the top floor where tuition classes for girls were going on, said Surat Municipal Corporations Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek.While the fire was limited to the basement area only, the smoke covered the entire building located in Singanpore area.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:40 IST
Gujarat: 17 girls rescued after fire in Surat commercial complex; no report of injury
  • Country:
  • India

At least 17 teenage girls were rescued using a hydraulic platform after thick smoke caused by a fire engulfed a three-storey commercial complex in Surat city of Gujarat on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The fire started in the basement of the structure, where plastic articles were stored, but the smoke reached the top floor where tuition classes for girls were going on, said Surat Municipal Corporation's Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek.

''While the fire was limited to the basement area only, the smoke covered the entire building located in Singanpore area. After learning about the incident at around 6 pm, we sent 10 fire fighting vehicles and a hydraulic platform to the spot. The fire in the basement was contained within a couple of hours,'' he said. Using the hydraulic platform, 17 girls trapped on the third floor were rescued, Pareek said.

''We first moved them to a safer place having good ventilation and then brought them down using the platform. No one was injured in the incident,'' he said. The fire erupted in some plastic articles stored in the basement due to some unknown reason. The firemen had to break a wall on the ground floor using hammers and cut a hole to gain access to the basement, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022