Jobless young man kills self in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:48 IST
Upset over not being able to find a job, a 26-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The body of Vibhor Sharma, son of a bank manager, was found near the security guard's room at the main entry gate of posh Rajnagar colony in Kavi Nagar police station area.

Upon getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and recovered a country-made pistol of 315 bore.

The body was sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities, City Superintendent of Police (First) Nipun Agarwal said, adding investigation reveals that he had been depressed for long as he was not getting a job which led to arguments in the family.

Vibhor Sharma had completed his graduation in Japanese language, police said.

He left his house around 2.30 am and reached near the yellow entry gate of the colony. He also sent messages to his sister, mother, and father about his decision to take the extreme step.

The passersby spotted his body lying in a pool of blood and informed the police who arrived at the scene and started a probe from different angles, SP Agarwal said.

