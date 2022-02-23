Left Menu

All hospitals instructed to discontinue precautionary COVID testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation: K'taka Health Minister

Amid the declining trend of the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday informed that all government and private hospitals in the state have been instructed to discontinue precautionary COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures.

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the declining trend of the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday informed that all government and private hospitals in the state have been instructed to discontinue precautionary COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures. "This shall also include those patients who were earlier Covid-19 positive and have since recovered and transferred to the earlier non-Covid ward for continued treatment," said the letter that the Minister shared in his tweet.

However, the letter further informed that the symptomatic patients would continue to be tested, isolated, and treated as per current guidelines. Earlier today, state Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said, "Karnataka has crossed 10 crore COVID vaccinations doses today."

Dr Sudhakar said that to achieve this milestone, the state took 1 year and 39 days. He also mentioned that the state had completed 100 per cent of inoculation of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 93 per cent of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state health minister also congratulated all the health workers and the district administration on this milestone. (ANI)

