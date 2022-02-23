U.S. lawmaker cites need for Ukraine humanitarian aide
A senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday cited the need for $1 billion in humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it faces a buildup of Russian troops near its border and said she supported the Biden administration's efforts to bolster Ukraine's economy including proposed loan guarantees.
"The (Biden) administration has committed to us that in the event of conflict there is a need over the next 12 months of at least $1 billion for humanitarian needs," Representative Barbara Lee, chair of the House appropriations subcommittee responsible for foreign aid, said at a news conference with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
