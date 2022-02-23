Left Menu

FIR registered against construction company for negligence in Smart City project in Dehradun

On the orders of Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar, an FIR has been registered against a construction company for delay and negligence in development work of a Smart City Project in Dehradun.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-02-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 23:10 IST
On the orders of Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar, an FIR has been registered against a construction company for delay and negligence in development work of a Smart City Project in Dehradun. According to an official release, the District Magistrate during an on-site inspection of the works of Smart City Ltd on Thursday directed the officers of the concerned executive organizations as well as the officers of the companies concerned to expedite the works and complete the construction works on time.

The construction company was given time till Monday for repair work of potholes and asphaltization on Rajpur Road, according to the official statement. "But taking seriously the non-compliance of the instructions given to the company from time to time and ignoring the safety of the public during the construction works, FIR was registered against the company at police station Kotwali Nagar Paltan Bazar," said DM R Rajesh Kumar. (ANI)

