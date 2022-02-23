Left Menu

Sexual harassment at workplace violative of Constitution: Law Secy

Union Law Secretary Anoop Mendiratta on Wednesday asserted that sexual harassment at workplace is a violation of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed in the Constitution and until and unless women come out in open against it, it will be difficult to usher in changes.Addressing the first workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace organised by the Department of Legal Affairs, he said there were various challenges attached to the issue and the first step entails talking and writing the incident or complaint to the complaints committee.

Addressing the first workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace organised by the Department of Legal Affairs, he said there were various challenges attached to the issue and the first step entails talking and writing the incident or complaint to the complaints committee. Cyber crime has also opened a new way of sexual harassment which is a huge challenge, he said.

The law secretary pointed out the provisions under the Indian Penal Code that cover crimes relating to women.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwaraya Bhati articulated that patriarchy has no gender, a statement issued by the ministry said.

Legislative Department Secretary Reeta Vasishtha highlighted that the law be implemented in letter and spirit. The complaints committee should play an active and positive role in its implementation for safer work place for women, she felt.

