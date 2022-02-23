Left Menu

Maha: Regional manager of company ends life after informing father over phone that he was depressed

A man working as a regional manager of a Mumbai-based company allegedly hanged himself to death in Maharashtras Nagpur city early on Wednesday after telling his father over phone that he was depressed, police said.The deceased, Vishal Janardan Didhate 38, resided with his wife in Beltarodi area of the city, they said.He worked as a regional manager of a Mumbai-based info-analytics company.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-02-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 23:28 IST
Maha: Regional manager of company ends life after informing father over phone that he was depressed
  • Country:
  • India

A man working as a regional manager of a Mumbai-based company allegedly hanged himself to death in Maharashtra's Nagpur city early on Wednesday after telling his father over phone that he was depressed, police said.

The deceased, Vishal Janardan Didhate (38), resided with his wife in Beltarodi area of the city, they said.

''He worked as a regional manager of a Mumbai-based info-analytics company. His parents lived at Pulgaon in neighbouring Wardha district, around 75 kms away. Didhate had been working from home since the past six months,'' a police official said.

He had taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh from a bank, but was getting only half the salary due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He was under depression due to his financial problems, he said. ''On Tuesday night, he contacted his father on mobile phone and reportedly told him that he was depressed. His father suspected that something was wrong with him. Hours later, Didhate bolted from outside the door of the bedroom where his wife was sleeping and hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the living room. His parents reached his house around 5 am and broke open the door only to find his body,'' the official added. After being informed, the staff of Beltarodi police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022