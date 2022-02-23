Anish Khan 'killing' reflection of Bengal's law and order situation

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday condemned the alleged killing of student leader Anis Khan, whose death has sparked protests in various parts of West Bengal, claiming that this is a reflection of the law and order situation in the state.

He said that the delay in arresting the culprits is raising suspicion as to what is the motive behind the ''killing''.

''I strongly condemn the incident. This is a reflection of law and order in the state,'' he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here.

Khan's family members have alleged that he was pushed off the third floor of their residence at Amta in Howrah district on Friday night by four persons, with one donning a police uniform and the others wearing the dress of civic volunteers.

Even though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has formed a special investigation team (SIT) and promised an impartial probe, the father of the deceased has stuck to his demand for a CBI investigation. ''The government should take a call on the father's demand for a CBI probe,'' Yechury said. The SIT on Wednesday arrested a homeguard and a civic volunteer in connection with the case.

