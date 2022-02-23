Left Menu

Putin "as ready as he can be" for major invasion of Ukraine, U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 23:45 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is as ready as it can be to launch what the United States believes could be a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with 80 percent of troops assembled around Ukraine in attack positions, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

"He is as ready as he can be. We've been saying any day now and it's certainly possible that today is that day," the U.S. defense official said, without predicting an invasion would take place on Wednesday.

