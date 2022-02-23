Putin "as ready as he can be" for major invasion of Ukraine, U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 23:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is as ready as it can be to launch what the United States believes could be a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with 80 percent of troops assembled around Ukraine in attack positions, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.
"He is as ready as he can be. We've been saying any day now and it's certainly possible that today is that day," the U.S. defense official said, without predicting an invasion would take place on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- United States
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks track Wall St tech rally, U.S. yields cling to highs
Key U.S.-Canada border crossing blocked by truckers fighting Trudeau's COVID curbs
U.S. lawmakers take Mexican president to task over need to protect journalists
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis