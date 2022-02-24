FIR against Mahesh Manjrekar over 'obscene scenes' involving minors in Marathi film

An FIR has been registered against actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly showing obscene scenes involving minor children in his latest Marathi film 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha, Kon Nay Koncha', police said on Wednesday. The case was registered at the Mahim Police Station on orders of a local court under relevant sections of the IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act, an official said. According to a complaint filed before the court, Manjrekar's film showed ''obscene scenes'' involving minor children in the film.

Following which the court ordered a probe in the matter, the official said.

''We have registered an FIR on the order of the court and our investigation was underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)