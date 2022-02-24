Left Menu

Maha: Elderly farmer loses Rs 34,000 while trying to buy cows through Facebook

On Facebook, Gurve recently came across an offer which said that he can buy two cows for Rs 58,000.

A 67-year-old farmer from Nagpur district of Maharashtra lost Rs 34,000 while trying to purchase cows online through Facebook, police said on Wednesday.

The farmer, Sukhdev Pandurang Gurve (67), a resident of Khandala village, lodged a complaint with the police against a man, who had introduced himself as Sonu Kumar on Facebook, an official of Parseoni police station said.

''On Facebook, Gurve recently came across an offer which said that he can buy two cows for Rs 58,000. He contacted Sonu Kumar, who had put up the ad on Facebook, and fixed the deal. The farmer transferred a total of Rs 34,000 to his bank account in three installments. However, as Kumar did not respond after that, Gurve realised that he has been duped,'' he added. He later approached the police and lodged a complaint. An offence under IPC section 420 (cheating) was registered in this connection, the official said.

