Russia-backed separatist leader suggests Ukraine surrender new territory
The Russian-backed separatist leader of a Ukrainian breakaway region said on Wednesday that Ukrainian government forces should withdraw from territory that his self-proclaimed state lays claim to and take their weapons with them. The separatists lay claim to a much larger swath of territory in Ukraine than they currently control.
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian-backed separatist leader of a Ukrainian breakaway region said on Wednesday that Ukrainian government forces should withdraw from territory that his self-proclaimed state lays claim to and take their weapons with them. TASS cited Denis Pushilin, head of the "Donetsk People's Republic", as telling Russian state media that such a scenario would be the optimal one.
Russia this week recognised two breakaway Ukrainian regions, including Pushilin's, as independent states. The separatists lay claim to a much larger swath of territory in Ukraine than they currently control.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine -source
Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid worries over Ukraine