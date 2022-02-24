Woman killed by husband in Delhi

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband on Wednesday in east Delhi's Dallupura area, police said. The husband, Ashok Kumar (40), is from Uttar Pradesh, they said. On Wednesday, police received information that a man slit his wife's throat and she was lying in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said. Police reached the spot and inspected the scene of crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said. A case was registered and teams formed to nab the accused who fled after killing his wife, Pooja. He was apprehended, police said. They said Pooja's sister who lives in the same building informed the police about the incident. The accused was a native of UP's Kanpur district and workd as a labourer, police said. Police said after initial enquiry, it was found that the couple often had heated arguments. They had two children together and both are safe, they added.

The accused is being brought back to Delhi and further details will be ascertained after the interrogation, police added.

