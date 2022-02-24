UAE designates one individual and 5 entities linked to Yemen's Houthis as terrorists - WAM
The United Arab Emirates designated one individual and five entities as terrorists, saying that they are linked to supporting Yemen's Houthis, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.
Yemen's Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, recently launched missile attacks at the Gulf country saying the attacks would continue.
