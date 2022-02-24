Delhi logs 583 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

The national capital on Wednesday logged 583 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities with a positive rate of 1.05 per cent, the Delhi government informed in its health bulletin. With this, the active COVID cases in Delhi stand at 2,344.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 603 recoveries taking the total COVID recoveries in the national capital to 18,29,145. As per government data, Delhi has 7,067 containment zones.

In the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 60,816 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 7,266 took their first dose and 50,180 their second dose. The number of beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group who were vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 23,514, while a total of 3,93,405 precaution doses have also been given to the eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)

