UAE designates one individual and 5 entities linked to Yemen's Houthis as terrorists -news agency
The United Arab Emirates designated one individual and five entities as terrorists, saying they are linked to supporting Yemen's Houthis, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.
The United States earlier on Wednesday sanctioned a sprawling international network run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a Houthi financier that provided tens of millions of dollars to the Houthi rebels, the U.S. Treasury said. Both the U.S. and the UAE's latest terrorism designations included Abdo Abdullah Dael Ahmed, a UAE- and Sweden-based commodities trader and his company, Moaz Abdallah Dael Import and Export.
Yemen's Houthi movement, battling a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE, recently launched missile attacks at the Gulf country, saying the attacks would continue as long as the UAE backs militias that are blocking their attempts to capture oil-producing regions in Yemen.
