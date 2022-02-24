Left Menu

UAE designates one individual and 5 entities linked to Yemen's Houthis as terrorists -news agency

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 01:30 IST
UAE designates one individual and 5 entities linked to Yemen's Houthis as terrorists -news agency

The United Arab Emirates designated one individual and five entities as terrorists, saying they are linked to supporting Yemen's Houthis, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

The United States earlier on Wednesday sanctioned a sprawling international network run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a Houthi financier that provided tens of millions of dollars to the Houthi rebels, the U.S. Treasury said. Both the U.S. and the UAE's latest terrorism designations included Abdo Abdullah Dael Ahmed, a UAE- and Sweden-based commodities trader and his company, Moaz Abdallah Dael Import and Export.

Yemen's Houthi movement, battling a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE, recently launched missile attacks at the Gulf country, saying the attacks would continue as long as the UAE backs militias that are blocking their attempts to capture oil-producing regions in Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022