Rebels ask Russia for military help in eastern Ukraine

Updated: 24-02-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 02:50 IST
The Kremlin says that the rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Russia for military assistance to fend off the Ukrainian “aggression.” The appeal raises the prospect of Russia's direct military involvement in eastern Ukraine amid Western fears that Moscow is poised to launch an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the rebel chiefs wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin to tell him that shelling by the Ukrainian military has caused civilian deaths and forced many people to flee.

The move comes after Putin recognized the independence of Russia-backed rebel regions in eastern Ukraine and signed friendship treaties with them. On Tuesday, lawmakers gave Putin permission to use military forces outside the country.

