Canada ends emergency powers invoked to tackle truckers' protests - PM Trudeau
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 24-02-2022 03:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 03:10 IST
Canada is ending rarely used special measures invoked nine days ago to tackle weeks-long protests that shut some border crossings and paralyzed Ottawa since late-January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.
"After careful consideration, we're ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act," Trudeau told a news conference.
