US says Ukraine rebel request a ''false flag'' op
The White House says the request by Ukrainian separatists for Russian military assistance in the face of supposed “aggression” by Ukraine's government is an example of the “false flag” operations the West has consistently warned against.
The US and allies have alleged for weeks that Russia would try to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine through the use of such operations.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the Kremlin's announcement Wednesday that the separatists are seeking help ”is an example” of such an operation. Psaki adds that “we'll continue to call out what we see as false flag operations or efforts to spread misinformation about what the actual status is on the ground.”
