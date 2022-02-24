Images show new deployments in western Russia within 10 miles of Ukraine border -Maxar
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 03:42 IST
Satellite imagery taken on Wednesday showed a number of new deployments in western Russia, many of them within 10 miles of the border with Ukraine and less than 50 miles from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a private U.S. company said.
The images showed field deployment, military convoys, artillery and armored personnel carriers with support equipment and troops. The images released by Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.
