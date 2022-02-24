Ukraine's president says Russia has approved an offensive against Ukraine
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Russia had approved an offensive against Ukraine and said Russian President Vladimir Putin had not replied to his invitation to hold talks.
Zelenskiy made the remarks in a 10-minute address posted on Telegram during which he spoke in both Ukrainian and Russian.
