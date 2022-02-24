France calls on its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 04:40 IST
- Country:
- France
French nationals who are currently in Ukraine must leave the country immediately, the French ministry of foreign affairs said late on Wednesday, citing the state of emergency declared by Ukraine earlier in the day.
The French ministry of foreign affairs also advised not to travel to Ukraine until further notice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement