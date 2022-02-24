Left Menu

France's Macron reiterates support for Ukraine's sovereignty

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2022 04:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 04:54 IST
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Elysee Palace said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"(Macron) also praised the Ukrainian President's composure in the current situation," the French presidency said.

Support that the European Union can provide to Ukraine will be on the agenda of the meeting of the European Council on Thursday, the Elysee Palace added.

