Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. offshore wind auction set to bust through record

The largest ever U.S. sale of offshore wind development rights - for areas off the coasts of New York and New Jersey - attracted record-setting bids on Wednesday from companies seeking to be a part of President Joe Biden's plan to create a booming new domestic industry. It is the first offshore wind lease sale under Biden, who has made expansion of offshore wind a cornerstone of his strategy to address global warming and decarbonize the U.S. electricity grid by 2035, all while creating thousands of jobs.

Courts in North Carolina, Pennsylvania reject Republican-backed congressional maps

Courts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Wednesday approved new congressional districts that could bolster Democrats' chances of holding onto the U.S. House of Representatives in November, after Republican efforts to install more advantageous maps for their party failed in both states. A panel of North Carolina judges rejected the latest map produced by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, ruling that it did not meet the standards of partisan fairness that the state's Supreme Court set earlier this month.

U.S. Supreme Court mulls Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday struggled over whether to let Republican state officials defend an immigration rule crafted by former President Donald Trump's administration to bar permanent residency for immigrants deemed likely to need government benefits. The justices heard oral arguments in an appeal by 13 Republican state attorneys general led by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich of a lower court's ruling that rejected their bid to defend Trump's rule, which expanded the scope of those considered likely to become a "public charge."

U.S. senator to stop delays on some Biden nominees after Nord Stream shift

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday he would lift his holds on President Joe Biden's State Department nominees now that the Democrat has ended his waiver of sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. Cruz has delayed the Senate's confirmation of dozens of Biden's nominees under a Senate rule that requires every senator's approval for quick votes. By denying unanimous consent, any senator can force the Senate to devote hours of floor time to approve even the least controversial nominees.

New York City to try installing subway barriers after attacks leave riders on edge

New York City will experiment with installing barriers or doors on a few subway platforms, the city's transit chief said on Wednesday, with residents on edge over a rise in violence against riders. The move comes five weeks after a 40-year-old woman, Michelle Go, was struck and killed by a train at the Times Square subway station after an assailant shoved her onto the tracks without warning.

Jury begins weighing if Minneapolis police violated George Floyd's rights

A jury began deliberating on Wednesday on whether three former Minneapolis police officers deprived George Floyd of his constitutional rights by failing to come to the aid of the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath a colleague's knee. Tou Thao, 36; J. Alexander Kueng, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38, all testified in their own defense in the federal trial at the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, telling jurors they did not realize at the time that Floyd was in dire need of medical care, which it was their duty to provide.

Three men plead guilty to planning U.S. power grid attack, driven by white supremacy

Three men pleaded guilty on Wednesday for their roles in conspiring to attack U.S. power grids, as part of a plot motivated by white supremacy to sow civil unrest and economic distress, the U.S. Justice Department said. Christopher Cook, 20, of Columbus, Ohio; Jonathan Frost, 24, of Katy, Texas and of West Lafayette, Indiana; and Jackson Sawall, 22, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to extremists, court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio showed.

U.S. judge bans Martin Shkreli from running public companies

A U.S. judge on Wednesday permanently barred former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli from serving as an officer or director of publicly traded companies, and ordered him to pay a $1.39 million fine for violating securities law between 2009 and 2014. U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn issued her ruling in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil case alleging Shkreli defrauded investors in his hedge funds and raided his biotechnology company, Retrophin Inc, for funds to settle with investors.

Prosecutors leading New York criminal probe into Trump resign

Two prosecutors who had been leading the Manhattan district attorney's criminal probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump and his business practices have resigned, the district attorney's office said on Wednesday. The departures of Special Counsel Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz came less than two months after District Attorney Alvin Bragg assumed office, taking over a probe into Trump and his family business, the Trump Organization.

Former head of New York police union charged with fraud in federal court

The former head of one of New York City's police unions was charged with fraud, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, saying that he schemed to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the union. Ed Mullins, who was first elected president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) in 2002, surrendered to authorities in New York and appeared before a judge at the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)