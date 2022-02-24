Blinken believes Russia will invade Ukraine before night is out -NBC
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-02-2022 06:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 06:15 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News on Wednesday that he expected Russia to invade Ukraine before the night was over but still sees a chance to "avert a major aggression".
"Everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told NBC in an interview, adding he could not be precise about time or place.
