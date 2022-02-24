U.S. tells U.N. a 'full-scale' invasion of Ukraine is imminent

The United States believes a "full-scale" further invasion of Ukraine by Russia is imminent, Washington's ambassador to the United Nations warned at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, saying this is a "perilous" moment.

"Tonight we’re seeing the Russians close airspace, move troops into Donbass, and move forces into combat-ready positions," U.S. envoy to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

