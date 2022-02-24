U.S. tells U.N. a 'full-scale' invasion of Ukraine is imminent
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 08:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 08:27 IST
The United States believes a "full-scale" further invasion of Ukraine by Russia is imminent, Washington's ambassador to the United Nations warned at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, saying this is a "perilous" moment.
"Tonight we’re seeing the Russians close airspace, move troops into Donbass, and move forces into combat-ready positions," U.S. envoy to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two weeks after Burkina Faso coup, U.N. Security Council expresses 'serious concern'
India at United Nations pays homage to CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack
Ukraine asks U.N. Security Council to discuss Russian bid to recognize separatists
U.N. Security council to meet Wednesday night on Ukraine -diplomats
U.N. Security Council members look to act on Ukraine, but doomed to fail