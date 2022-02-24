More explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv - Reuters witness
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:08 IST
Several more explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Thursday, after an initial series of sounds similar to artillery fire, a Reuters witness reported.
The sounds were heard shortly after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine.
