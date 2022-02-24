Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida: will work with G7 members, international community on Ukraine issues

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-02-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:29 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday Japan will work with G7 members and the international community on Ukraine issues, but that they are still in the process of gathering information.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier announced he had authorised military operations in Ukraine's Donbass region.

