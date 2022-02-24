Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv hit by missile strikes - report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:37 IST
Ukrainian military command centres in the cities of Kyiv and kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying on Thursday.
Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard a series of explosions shortly after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine.
