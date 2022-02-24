Left Menu

Willie Jackson announces new appointment to Waitangi Tribunal

Herewini brings to the Tribunal significant public sector experience in Māori development and a legacy of strong iwi leadership.

Updated: 24-02-2022 09:44 IST
Waitangi Tribunal members come from all walks of life and are appointed for their broad expertise in the matters that are likely to come before them. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Minister for Māori Development, Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of Herewini Te Koha (Ngāti Porou, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Tamatera), and the reappointment of eleven existing members, to the Waitangi Tribunal.

Herewini joins current members Dr Robyn Anderson, Kim Ngarimu, Professor Rawinia Higgins, Professor Tā William Te Rangiua (Pou) Temara, Professor Linda Smith, Associate Professor Tom Roa, Prudence Tamatekapua, Ron Crosby, Dr Ruakere Hond, Tania Simpson, and Dr Monty Soutar who have all been reappointed for a three-year term.

Herewini brings to the Tribunal significant public sector experience in Māori development and a legacy of strong iwi leadership. His roles include Deputy Secretary at Te Puni Kōkiri, Chief Executive of Te Māngai Pāho, and Deputy Director at the Office of Treaty Settlements. Herewini is also a former Chief Executive of Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou.

"Congratulations to Herewini on his appointment and to the existing members for their reappointment to the Tribunal. These appointments reflect the experience and diversity needed on the Tribunal and recognise the tremendous range of capabilities needed for Tribunal panels", Minister Jackson said.

Waitangi Tribunal members come from all walks of life and are appointed for their broad expertise in the matters that are likely to come before them. Appointments are made by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Minister for Māori Development.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

