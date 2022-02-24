66,500 children being lifted out of poverty: Stats NZ report

Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets on two of the three primary measures.

"Despite COVID-19 causing the greatest global economic downturn since the Great Depression the Government has delivered reductions in child poverty across all nine measures," Minister for Child Poverty Reduction Jacinda Ardern said.

"These results continue our record of delivering one of the most significant drops in measured child poverty in decades.

"Policies like the wage subsidy helped keep people in work, our benefit increases have supported those who are out of work and our investment in various job programmes to support people back into work have all made a difference.

"The reductions in child poverty we've delivered are down to a wide range of policies and measures including the $5.5 billion Families Package, ongoing minimum wage increases, and the implementation of our Free and Healthy School Lunches programme across the country.

"I'm proud that we've achieved two out of the three challenging targets we set ourselves when we first took office despite the difficult environment of recent years. It means there are tens of thousands fewer children living in poverty, but it also means there is more work to do, and we are committed to doing it.

"We're absolutely committed to achieving our ten-year targets. Our new three-year targets maintain our bold ambition and continue our progress towards more than halving child poverty within 10 years.

"Our plan for achieving our intermediate and long-term targets is based around making progress in three key areas: increasing incomes for families, reducing housing costs and other pressures on low-income households, and changes to support the wider wellbeing of families.

"Work to address the recommendations of WEAG is ongoing and includes a full review of the Working for Families system and exploring how we can better support families and whanau on the lowest incomes through these payments.

"Achieving our longer term 10-year targets will place New Zealand alongside those countries with the lowest rates of poverty and hardship in the world and contribute to our goal of making New Zealand the best place in the world for children and young people," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)