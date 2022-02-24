Left Menu

MP govt transfers Rs 250 cr to accounts of 26,500 beneficiaries of housing scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has transferred Rs 250 crore to the accounts of 26,500 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY in the state.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-02-2022 09:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has transferred Rs 250 crore to the accounts of 26,500 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state. Chouhan said this on Wednesday during an event in Bhopal. He also virtually witnessed the bhumipujan for the construction of 30,000 houses and inaugurated 50,000 new houses.

The state government is working relentlessly to provide houses to all with an aim to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), he said.

Chouhan said the MP government’s aim is to make the lives of citizens more comfortable by ensuring each eligible beneficiary owns a 'pucca' house in the state.

The state government had earlier approved the construction of 8,68,000 houses, he said, adding that 4,72,000 beneficiaries out of these have already received their house ownership.

The rest of the houses are being constructed in a mission mode, he said, while assuring that the benefit of the PMAY will soon be extended to those who have yet not received it.

During the COVID-19 period, more than 4.4 lakh houses were built, providing relief to the beneficiaries, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

