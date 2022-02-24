U.N. Secretary-General to Putin: In the name of humanity, stop this war
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 09:58 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a last-minute plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war 'in the name of humanity', after the Russian leader announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine.
"President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said, speaking after an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine.
The consequences of a war would be devastating for Ukraine and far-reaching for the global economy, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine