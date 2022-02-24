Russian missile strikes hit Ukrainian infrastructure, border guards - Zelenskiy
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 10:38 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and the country's border guards, and that explosions had been heard in many cities.
He said that martial law had been declared across the country and that he had spoken by phone to U.S. President Joe Biden.
In a separate statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said the purpose of Russia's military operation was to destroy the Ukrainian state.
