Hyderabad: Woman advocate alleges attack by TRS leader in court premises, BJP calls for protest

A woman advocate was allegedly attacked in the local Court premises of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-02-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 10:41 IST
Hyderbad city BJP leader Naraparaju Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A woman advocate was allegedly attacked in the local Court premises of Hyderabad on Wednesday. While speaking to reporters on her way to the hospital, the victim alleged that she was attacked by a TRS leader and advocate Srinivas.

In view of this development, BJP leader Naraparaju Ramchander Rao has called for a protest on Thursday outside all courts to demand justice for the victim. Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The victim was attacked in the premises of Malkajgiri court by TRS goons. It is been seen that the TRS party leaders are trying to threaten the BJP, but BJP will not be afraid of TRS."

"Now, the BJP's legal cell has called for a protest at the Malkajgiri court and all the other courts in the State on Thursday," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

