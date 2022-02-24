Russian-backed separatists launch strikes against Ukrainian forces - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 10:43 IST
Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk have launched large-scale strikes against Ukrainian forces along the line of contact, Russia's Interfax news agency cited a separatist spokesman as saying on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday.
