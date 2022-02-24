Germany's Scholz says dark day for Europe after unjustified Russian attack on Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned on Thursday Russia's attack on Ukraine as an unjustified and flagrant breach of international law and said Berlin would consult its partners in the Group of Seven (G7), NATO and the European Union.
"This is a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe," Scholz said in a statement.
