Biden says U.S., allies will impose severe sanctions on Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 10:54 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Wednesday night on steps the United States is taking to rally international condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Biden said the United States and its allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia and will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine.
