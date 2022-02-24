NATO ambassadors will hold an emergency meeting in the morning - NATO official
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:04 IST
NATO ambassadors will hold an emergency meeting later in the morning, a NATO official told Reuters on Thursday, after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.
Earlier, the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had urged Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
